Mapping the hometowns of every Final Four player

Data: Team rosters; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

The East Coast will be well represented at the Final Fours, with five of the eight teams and 54% of non-international players hailing from there.

Men's field: 39 players went to high school on the East Coast (Eastern Seaboard plus Pennsylvania and D.C.). North Carolina produced the most players (11), followed by Virginia (seven) and New Jersey (six).

Fun fact: Five high schools — all on the East Coast — will have multiple representatives in New Orleans.

St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Virginia): Trevor Keels (Duke), Jeremy Roach (Duke), Anthony Harris (UNC), Brandon Slater (Villanova)

Trevor Keels (Duke), Jeremy Roach (Duke), Anthony Harris (UNC), Brandon Slater (Villanova) Blair Academy (Blairstown, New Jersey): Jaylen Blakes (Duke), Keenan Worthington (Duke), Kyle Cuffe Jr. (Kansas)

Jaylen Blakes (Duke), Keenan Worthington (Duke), Kyle Cuffe Jr. (Kansas) Cox Mill (Concord, North Carolina): Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke), Leaky Black (UNC)

Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke), Leaky Black (UNC) IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida): Mark Williams (Duke), Armando Bacot (UNC)

Mark Williams (Duke), Armando Bacot (UNC) Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, New York): AJ Griffin (Duke), R.J. Davis (UNC)

Women's field: 22 players went to East Coast high schools, though California produced the most players of any state (seven). Five of those Californians play for Stanford, the lone West Coast team in either field.