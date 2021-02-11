Sign up for our daily briefing

Fin whale songs can help map the ocean floor

Fin whale in the Gulf of Maine, North Atlantic Ocean. Photo: Francois Gohier/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The echoes of fin whale songs can penetrate sediment and volcanic rock on the ocean floor, according to new research.

Why it matters: Fin whale songs could be used to map the Earth's crust when conventional — and in some cases, controversial — methods like firing seismic air guns from ships may not be available.

  • “It’s never going to replace air guns,” study co-author Václav Kuna of the Institute of Geophysics in Prague told the NYT.
  • “But it is a complement. And it’s free.”

Fin whales are loud — their low-frequency calls can generate more than 185 decibels underwater, on par with a large ship.

  • Researchers typically use the endangered whales' low-frequency vocalizations to study the distribution of the species (Balaenoptera physalus) in the oceans.

What they did: Kuna and John Nábelek of Oregon State University analyzed six whale songs, each with 212–593 calls that were 30–40 seconds apart.

  • The calls were picked up by a network of seismometers on the ocean floor that monitor for earthquakes off the coast of Oregon. (The researchers suggest machine learning algorithms could be used to locate and analyze calls.)
  • Part of the energy in the whales' calls is "transmitted in the ground as a seismic wave. The seismic wave travels through the oceanic crust, where it is reflected and refracted by layers within the crust," the researchers write today in the journal Science.
  • They were able to use those signals to map the thickness of sediment and rock on the ocean floor.

Yes, but: It has its limits — for example, the method worked best in relatively flat regions and the resolution of seismic images constructed from the whales' low-frequency signals was lower than the conventional air gun method.

  • The broader-frequency calls of sperm whales may produce higher-resolution imaging, the researchers suggest.

The big picture: "Our study demonstrates that animal vocalizations are useful not only for studying the animals themselves but also for investigating the environment that they inhabit," the researchers write.

Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Impeachment managers dissect Trump's rhetoric before riot

House impeachment managers are wrapping up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

The latest: The Senate returned from a short break around 2:45 p.m. House manager Joaquin Castro focused on long-term security concerns that have stemmed from Jan. 6, including the perceived vulnerability of the U.S. government and adversaries like Russia and China exploiting the attack on American democracy for propaganda.

Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
57 mins ago - Science

What pregnant people face during COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New and expecting mothers are navigating a morass of science and medicine as they try to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 to themselves and their babies.

Why it matters: Pregnancy can be hard during normal times, but there's an extra layer of uncertainty during the pandemic as COVID-19 presents unique risks to pregnant people.

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - World

China bans BBC World News after U.K. pulls license for state-run CGTN

The BBC logo seen on a broadcaster's umbrella on Feb. 13. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chinese regulators banned BBC World News on Thursday, accusing the British broadcaster of a "slew of falsified reporting" on Beijing's coronavirus response and oppression of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, according to Chinese state media.

Why it matters: The move was widely seen as retaliation against the U.K. after Britain's own broadcasting regulator withdrew the operating license for China Global Television Network, citing its control by the Chinese Communist Party.

