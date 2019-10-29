Fernández win shifts vision for Argentina's economy

The inauguration of Alberto Fernández as Argentina's president on December 10 will reorient both the country's macroeconomic policies and its hemispheric relations.

Why it matters: Fernández pledged to address economic concerns that have deepened despite efforts by incumbent president Mauricio Macri to right the economy. But Fernández's running mate — former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner — has a mixed economic record from her 2007–2015 term, which saw growth-slowing restrictions placed on trade and foreign currency exchanges.