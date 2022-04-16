Families of victims at Indianapolis warehouse shooting sue FedEx

The families of five people killed in a shooting at a FedEx warehouse in Indiana are suing the shipping company, alleging negligence and wrongful death, one year after the deadly attack.

Driving the news: The victims' families allege that FedEx and its subsidiaries could have prevented the shooting, but failed to take proper security measures, train staff and warn employees about the active shooter, NBC News reports.

Details: The suit was filed by families of five of the victims killed in the mass shooting, including Amarjeet Johal, Amarjit Sekhon, Jasvinder Kaur, John Weisert and Karlie Smith. The plaintiffs seek unspecified damages, according to the lawsuit.

The suit claims that FedEx and its security company, Securitas Security Services USA, were aware of the threat of mass shootings at similar warehouses, per NBC.

The shooting was "not only preventable, but these types of situations cannot continue in the United States, let alone the state of Indiana," Dan Chamberlain, an attorney for the families, said at a news conference this week, per NBC.

In a statement earlier this week, FedEx told NBC: "We are aware of the lawsuits and are reviewing the allegations in this claim. We continue to mourn the loss of our team members in the senseless tragedy that occurred nearly one year ago."

Background: Brandon Hole, a 19-year-old former FedEx employee, killed eight people and wounded several others in the Indianapolis FedEx warehouse before killing himself, authorities said.

At least 100 people were in the warehouse at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

Hole, who was employed at the company through October 2020, allegedly displayed "emotional and mental instability on multiple instances that would cause an ordinary, reasonable person or employer to believe that Hole was potentially violent and/or dangerous to himself and others," per the lawsuit.

