The Fed's last word on 2020

Jerome Powell. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell holds his final news conference of the year Wednesday — and Congress may get an earful.

What we’re hearing: Powell is likely to plead with Congress to pass more fiscal support for an economy riven by a global pandemic, and to suggest there are limits to what the Fed can do with monetary policy.

Reader tip: Play around with the Atlantic Council's new interactive feature, and compare the Fed's balance sheet (33% of GDP) to the Bank of Japan's (129% of GDP) to see how other central banks have responded to the challenges wrought by the coronavirus.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
12 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Federal Reserve joins multinational climate group

The Federal Reserve Building. Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that it has joined a three-year-old network of central banks working to manage climate-related risks to the financial system and help mobilize low-carbon investments.

Why it matters: The Fed board's unanimous vote to join the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System shows how the Fed has increasingly been devoting attention to the topic.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Dec 14, 2020 - Economy & Business

A growing corporate solvency crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Companies around the world are increasingly at risk of failure, and the size of the problem is growing.

Driving the news: That's the message being delivered by two of the world's most respected monetary authorities — former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi and former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan — and a flurry of other top economists.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Dec 14, 2020 - Economy & Business

Pandemic-era debt could spawn new global wave of "zombie firms"

Reproduced from BofA Global Research; Note: Banks included are Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fears are mounting that a massive growth in debt and the current policy environment — described as "monetary policymaking on steroids," by Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors, earlier this year — could be producing a new global wave of "zombie firms," a new G30 report by top economists and central bankers warns.

What it means: "The term 'zombie firms' was coined to refer to firms propped up by Japanese banks during Japan’s so-called 'Lost Decade,' following the collapse in 2001 of the Japanese asset price bubble," according to the report.

