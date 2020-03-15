26 mins ago - Health

Federal officers seize coronavirus test kits they suspect to be fake

Axios

Photo: Customs and Border Protection/Twitter

Customs and Border Protection officers at Los Angeles International Airport's mail facility have intercepted a package of suspected counterfeit test kits for the novel coronavirus that arrived from the United Kingdom, the CBP said in a statement Saturday.

The big picture: The CBP officers discovered six plastic bags containing various vials last Thursday while examining a parcel marked "Purified Water Vials" with a declared value of $196.81, the statement said. "A complete examination of the shipment, led to the finding of vials filled with a white liquid and labeled 'Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)' and 'Virus1 Test Kit,'" the CBP added. The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for analysis.

Rashaan Ayesh

Untested rape kits leave thousands of serial rapists at large

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A recent push by lawmakers and activists to test sexual assault kits, or rape kits, for DNA matches led to the introduction of 105 state bills and the enactment of 28 new laws in 2019 to provide funding and resources to test the kits, according to the nonprofit End the Backlog.

Why it matters: The rape kits are often the only physical evidence in a court case, and processing them has led to the arrest of hundreds of sexual assault offenders across the country.

Rebecca Falconer

Pelosi and Schumer call for paid sick leave for coronavirus patients

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer at a news conference in the Capitol, May 15, 2019. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) urged the Trump administration to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus by stepping up workers' protections with a series of new measures.

Details: Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement the administration should introduce paid sick leave for those impacted by COVID-19, enable widespread and free coronavirus testing access, expand programs such as SNAP food stamps, and reimburse patients for noncovered costs related to the virus.

Jonathan SwanCaitlin Owens

Scoop: Lab for coronavirus test kits may have been contaminated

A researcher works in a laboratory developing testing for the coronavirus. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A top federal scientist sounded the alarm about what he feared was contamination in an Atlanta lab where the government made test kits for the coronavirus, according to sources familiar with the situation in Atlanta.

Driving the news: The Trump administration has ordered an independent investigation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab, and manufacturing of the virus test kits has been moved, the sources said.

