A federal district judge on Wednesday refused to temporarily stop a Trump administration rule that denies asylum to migrants at the southern border who do not first apply for protection in at least one other country they've travelled through, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The Trump administration can continue implementing the rule, which all but blocks Central Americans from asylum. The ruling is not final and the lawsuit will continue, but it is a relief from the onslaught of court injunctions the Trump administration has faced on many of its immigration policies. A federal judge in San Francisco, who has previously blocked efforts to limit asylum, is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday on a similar, but separate lawsuit.