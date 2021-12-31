Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

FAA warns travelers of additional canceled flights amid Omicron surge

Kierra Frazier

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday told travelers that more flights may be delayed due to the nationwide spike in Omicron cases that has led to staffing shortages, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Driving the news: Multiple airlines, including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Jet Blue Airways, have had to cut more than 4,000 flights due to staffing challenges in the last week because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The big picture: An FAA spokesperson told the WSJ that "to maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods."

  • Weather and seasonal traffic delays may also come into effect in the next week, the FAA told the Washington Post.
  • Over 1,300 flights within the country had been canceled for Thursday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

JetBlue cuts more than 1,000 flights in anticipation of Omicron onslaught

A JetBlue Airways plane at Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Dec. 8. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

JetBlue Airways is canceling over 1,280 flights beginning Thursday through mid-January in an attempt to get ahead of a surge in cases among pilots and flight attendants.

Why it matters: The move follows days of disrupted travel over the last week, when airlines, including JetBlue, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, cut more than 4,000 flights largely due to staffing challenges.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
22 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes Siemens Healthineers' at-home COVID test

A stack of COVID-19 rapid tests from Siemens Healthineers. Photo: Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for an at-home COVID-19 test distributed by German company Siemens Healthineers.

Why it matters: Companies including Walmart, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health have this month put limits on the number of at-home COVID-19 testing kits customers can buy as the Omicron and Delta variant surge across the U.S., per Reuters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: Child hospitalizations "avoidable" with COVID vaccine — 91 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks — Rapid test companies lobby for Medicare coverage.
  2. Politics: More than 200 Marines removed for defying vaccine mandate — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation — "We have more work to do" on testing capacity, Biden says.
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says.
  5. World: South Africa eases COVID restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake" — Israel approves 4th COVID vaccine dose for the immunocompromised
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

