Fed meeting eyed as central banks shift to more easing

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The Fed's meeting this week will carry extra significance after the European Central Bank all but promised it would further ease monetary policy this month, likely by cutting its already negative interest rates on deposits and adding to its already substantial quantitative easing program.

Why it matters: Whether or not the Fed chooses to expand its QE program, as governors have hinted at in recent weeks, will have an impact on every asset as the Fed's decision not to add to its current slate of stimulative policies is becoming increasingly uncommon among global central banks.

Watch this space: ECB president Christine Lagarde referred to the “recalibration” of the ECB’s policy 20 times in her one-hour press conference, suggesting that the central bank could take even more unconventional steps to help stimulate the region's economy as it faces a second wave of coronavirus infections.

  • Policymakers at the Bank of Canada took the action many expected the Fed to take at its most recent policy meeting, shifting bond purchases through its QE program to longer-dated maturities.
  • The Reserve Bank of Australia signaled that it plans to cut record-low interest rates again at its November meeting and add to its QE program.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
24 mins ago - Sports

The third coronavirus wave means even more sports uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's pro sports leagues sputtered back to life in 2020 with bubbles, comprehensive testing programs and a host of other changes that still seem unimaginable after the fact.

The state of play: The leagues succeeded because they have enormous wealth and were operating mostly in "salvage the season" mode — but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to do it again — this time from an even worse financial position and amid a third coronavirus wave.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
32 mins ago - Economy & Business

The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The fourth quarter is a major inflection point. The U.S. economy is moving out of its bounce-back recovery from the coronavirus depression and could be returning to slower growth and recovery or it could be moving toward a recession.

The state of play: We are about to see a second wave of job losses — this one more likely to permanently push millions out of the labor force, lower wages and leave long-lasting scars on the economy.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected president — Trump COVID adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state television.
  2. Health: 18 states set single-day coronavirus case records last weekThanksgiving will be COVID "inflection point," former FDA commissioner says.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
