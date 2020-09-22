1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Explaining the Kashkari and Kaplan dissents on the future of interest rates

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari and Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan are both in favor of keeping U.S. interest rates at zero for years in an effort to help buoy the economy and spur inflation.

But, but, but: But the two dissented at the Fed's latest policy meeting because of disagreements about what should come next.

On one side: Kaplan told Reuters on Monday he's worried the Fed's promises of rock-bottom interest rates until inflation hits a target it has never hit since the Fed created an inflation target "would encourage in the shorter run more risk- taking and maybe create imbalances and instabilities.”

On the other side: Kashkari was "seeking stronger forward guidance," he said in a blog posted to the Minneapolis Fed's website.

  • He argued to more rigorously lock in low rates because the labor market is no longer functioning as it once did, citing the “historic worker shortage” (his quotes) seen in recent years that has really been an example of companies being unwilling to increase their wages to find workers.

What it means: "What we see now, in particular, is that the two views bracket, from opposite sides, the Committee consensus," Peter Ireland, an economics professor at Boston College and member of the Shadow Open Market Committee, tells Axios.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Sep 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

Wall Street: Recession is over

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. economic activity fell more sharply in the second quarter of this year than during any other quarter in history. It's also going to grow more sharply in the third quarter of this year than during any other quarter in history.

  • The recession is over, according to Wall Street, with current forecasts showing sustained economic growth through 2021 and beyond.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wall Street fears stimulus is doomed

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The fight over a new Supreme Court justice will take Washington's partisan bickering to a new level and undermine any chance for needed coronavirus relief measures before November's election, Wall Street analysts say.

What we're hearing: "With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, the level of rhetorical heat has increased, if that seemed even possible," Greg Staples, head of fixed income for the Americas at DWS Group, tells Axios in an email.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 31,346,086 — Total deaths: 965,294— Total recoveries: 21,518,790Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,858,130 — Total deaths: 199,890 — Total recoveries: 2,615,949 — Total tests: 95,841,281Map.
  3. Health: CDC says it mistakenly published guidance about COVID-19 spreading through air.
  4. Media: Conservative blogger who spread COVID-19 misinformation worked for Fauci's agency.
  5. Politics: House Democrats file legislation to fund government through Dec. 11.
  6. World: U.K. upgrades COVID alert level as Europe sees worrying rise in infections — "The Wake-Up Call" warns the West about the consequences of mishandling a pandemic.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!