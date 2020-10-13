54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed Q3 GDP forecasts again diverge widely

The gap between projected GDP growth in the third quarter between the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting tool and the New York Fed's tool continues to widen.

What it means: Both GDPNow forecasts are driven by economic reports that increase or decrease expected U.S. growth for the quarter.

  • The New York Fed's model put less emphasis on the ISM surveys, which track sentiment rather than hard numbers and were extremely strong last quarter, and it puts greater emphasis on import and export data, which was particularly negative for the U.S. in Q3.
  • Interestingly, it's similar to the way the two forecasts diverged in Q2.

Oct 12, 2020 - Economy & Business

Real-time data show slowing recovery

The New York Fed's index of real-time data indicators perked up again last week after moving lower the previous week. The Weekly Economic Index has been choppy since July showing that U.S. growth continues to recover but is sputtering.

Oct 12, 2020 - Economy & Business

Markets ride the blue wave

Markets got a shot in the arm from fiscal stimulus expectations last week, but it's not negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration that's got investors' attention — it's the largesse of spending expected from Pelosi, President Joe Biden and a Democratic Senate in 2021.

What's happening: Trump's polling numbers have fallen through the floor since the first presidential debate on Sept. 29.

7 mins ago - Sports

MLB hosts its first fans of the season

Globe Life Field hosted 10,700 fans for Game 1 of the NLCS Monday night, and will do the same for the rest of the series, as well as next week's World Series.

Why it matters: These are the first baseball games all year with fans that aren't made of cardboard, and the operation's success — or failure — will dictate MLB's 2021 attendance policy.

