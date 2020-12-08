Fed's consumer report shows latest sign of credit slowdown

U.S. consumer borrowing rose by less than forecast in October while credit card debt outstanding hit a three-year low and revolving credit declined for the seventh time in eight months.

Details: Total credit increased $7.2 billion from September, but revolving credit fell by $65.6 billion, reflecting a decline in credit card balances, the Fed reported Monday.

The big picture: The consumer credit report comes on the heels of research from S&P Global that found loan growth at U.S. banks declined in the third quarter, as banks tightened lending standards and demand from businesses fell.