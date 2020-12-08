Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Fed's consumer report shows latest sign of credit slowdown

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

U.S. consumer borrowing rose by less than forecast in October while credit card debt outstanding hit a three-year low and revolving credit declined for the seventh time in eight months.

Details: Total credit increased $7.2 billion from September, but revolving credit fell by $65.6 billion, reflecting a decline in credit card balances, the Fed reported Monday.

The big picture: The consumer credit report comes on the heels of research from S&P Global that found loan growth at U.S. banks declined in the third quarter, as banks tightened lending standards and demand from businesses fell.

  • The Fed's October survey of senior loan officers found that banks were requiring higher minimum credit scores for credit cards and auto loans, and that small businesses are seeing higher collateralization requirements and higher premiums on loans.

Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

From the Dec. 7 episode of "Axios on HBO":

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Why Congress is doubling down on the Paycheck Protection Program

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Renewing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is one of the few things Democrats and Republicans agree on and is on the short list of must-have programs for any coronavirus relief package passed by Congress before year-end. The only problem: PPP has been a major disappointment for small businesses.

What happened: While 5.2 million businesses received funding through the program, it left out many smaller mom and pop shops — disproportionately women-, minority- and immigrant-led firms. Millions ended up closing their doors.

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
3 hours ago - Technology

Congress' year-end parting shots at Big Tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As Congress rushes to pass giant year-end funding bills, some members are taking last shots at the tech industry's giants by tacking on a range of measures the industry opposes.

The big picture: These funding bills are a favorite vehicle for advancing causes unrelated to government spending. This year, beating up on tech companies is a popular one — not just with Congress but with President Trump, who has campaigned relentlessly for legislators to use a must-pass defense spending bill to repeal a key tech-industry liability protection.

