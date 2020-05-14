1 hour ago - Economy & Business

How the Fed has used the value of anticipation to fix the bond market

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Foremost among Fed chair Jay Powell's achievements during this crisis is that he has fixed a broken corporate bond market. Large businesses with access to capital markets are able to borrow what they need to cover their near-term losses. Impressively, he managed to do so without buying a single corporate bond, at least until this week.

Details: The Fed announced key measures to ensure well-functioning markets on March 23. The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, in particular, unfroze the bond markets: It reassured investors that the Fed would ensure the liquidity they require when they lend money to corporations.

  • Seven weeks later, the SMCCF still hadn't bought a single bond; purchases only started on Tuesday. That was fine: The markets have priced in those purchases since March.
  • The intervening time allowed the Fed to draw up hundreds of pages of agreements detailing how the fund would be administered and managed.

The big picture: Capitalism works when it has the luxury of being able to anticipate the future. Corporate share prices rise when companies announce buybacks, not when they actually do them. Creditors lend new money to avoid a debtor filing for bankruptcy protection from them. Individuals work for two weeks in the knowledge that their work will eventually be remunerated on payday.

The bottom line: The Fed has proved adept at using market tools to fix the market. Millions of individuals and small businesses facing hunger, poverty and ruin, however, had no market access to begin with. Helping them is much harder for the Fed to do.

The novel coronavirus has killed over 300,000 people around the world, Johns Hopkins data showed on Thursday afternoon.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and more than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (almost 1.4 million from 9.9 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

Burr to step down as Senate Intelligence chair amid insider trading probe

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday that Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) is stepping down from his position as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee pending an investigation into possible insider trading.

Why it matters: The news comes one day after reports that the FBI seized Burr's phone as part of the investigation. Burr, who had access to classified briefings about the coronavirus, dumped between $582,029 and $1.56 million in March just prior to the market crash. He has denied wrongdoing.

