Fed chairman talks up importance of apolitical Fed

Fed chair Jerome Powell speaking at a news conference earlier this month. Photo: Sha Hanting/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell laid out the importance of the Fed's political independence during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Tuesday, saying the central bank is "insulated from short-term political pressures." It was one of his most direct acknowledgements of President Trump's criticisms.

"Congress chose to insulate the Fed this way because it had seen the damage that often arises when policy bends to short-term political interests. Central banks in major democracies around the world have similar independence."
— Jerome Powell

Why it matters: Despite consistent criticism by Trump, who has exhorted the Fed to stop raising interest rates — and, lately, to cut them — Powell has largely deflected questions about the series of attacks from the White House. In his comments, Powell said the Fed is "grappling with" whether or not the economic uncertainty in recent weeks will "call for additional policy accommodations" or a lowering of interest rates.

