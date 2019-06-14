FEC Chair responds after Trump says he'd accept foreign intel

The chair of the Federal Elections Commission released a statement on Thursday condemning any public official who accepts foreign intelligence on their opponents — just 1 day after President Trump said he'd be open to such an information exchange.

What they're saying: FEC Chair Ellen Weintraub wanted to make it "100% clear" that it is illegal for anybody to accept anything from a foreign national relating to a public U.S. election. During an exclusive ABC interview clip, Trump claimed accepting "dirt" on political opponents is commonplace.