Fears about the coronavirus and the U.S. government's response are growing

Rashaan Ayesh

Axios' Sara Fischer and founder Jim VandeHei. Photo: Axios Events

Americans' coronavirus fears are increasing as they continue to worry the federal government is unprepared to deal with the spread of infections, The Harris Poll's Mark Penn discussed at an Axios event on Thursday.

Why it matters: The country, from local governments to the White House, is taking the coronavirus much more seriously now than when the outbreak first began. However, the U.S. is battling an overabundance of information, some accurate and some not, while trying to prepare the health care system for the worst.

What they're saying:

  • Mark Penn: "Very large numbers approve of the government response. But if you ask them about the need for stimulus, ... whether it's a payroll tax cut or a check or lower interest rates or bailout, basically their attitude is, 'you better do something'...Most people think the government needs to do more."
  • Axios' Sara Fischer: "Reporters have an obligation to tell people through a data-driven clinical lense. So people might say, 'Hey, this feels overcovered.' But at the end of the day, what the data is showing us is, in fact, most people are not taking this seriously enough."
  • Axios' Caitlin Owens: "What is going to happen, almost inevitably is we are going to see a spike in cases soon, in the next few days...Right now, the problem is, America's hospitals do not have the beds or the equipment that statically will need care. That's why you are seeing triage units being set-up outside of hospitals."

Axios

Watch: Axios hosts a live virtual conversation on the coronavirus

Live from Axios headquarters, Axios and The Harris Poll hosted conversations on the coronavirus and pandemic preparedness on Thursday, March 19.

Sara Fischer

Americans are losing their sense of invincibility toward coronavirus

Data: Harris Poll of 4,069 adults; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Over the past week, American attitudes toward the coronavirus have become dramatically more serious, as the U.S. has seen an uptick in positive cases and precautionary measures, according to a new survey provided exclusively to Axios by The Harris Poll.

Why it matters: The data shows that the public has developed a heightened sense awareness around the virus, and is losing its feeling of invulnerability.

Bob Herman

No part of the U.S. has enough hospital beds for a coronavirus crisis

There's a growing fear the U.S. will have to ration hospital beds like Iran or Italy (above). Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Every corner of the U.S. is at risk for a severe shortage of hospital beds as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, according to new simulations from Harvard, mapped out by ProPublica and the New York Times.

Why it matters: Total nationwide capacity for health care supplies doesn't always matter, because hospitals in one area can help out neighboring systems when they're overwhelmed by a crisis. But these projections indicate that won't be an option with the coronavirus — everybody will be hurting at the same time.

