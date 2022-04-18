FDA is investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after receiving over 100 reports of illness, the FDA confirmed to Axios on Monday.

Driving the news: The reports came from people who claim to have experienced nausea, vomiting and diarrhea as a result of eating Lucky Charms, according to the Washington Post.

Iwaspoisoned.com, a reporting platform for food safety issues, said it has received over 3,000 complaints related to Lucky Charms since 2021.

General Mills, the Minneapolis-based company that makes Lucky Charms, did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What they're saying: "The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury," the agency said in a statement.