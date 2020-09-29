38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

7 former FDA commissioners say Trump is undermining the agency's credibility

Food and Drug Administration headquarters in White Oak, Maryland. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Seven former FDA commissioners accused the Trump administration of "undermining the credibility" of the agency in a Washington Post op-ed published Tuesday.

Why it matters: The editorial comes amid fears that the Trump administration has politicized the coronavirus response and is seeking expedited approval and distribution of a possible vaccine.

The former commissioners — Robert Califf, Scott Gottlieb, Margaret Hamburg, Jane Henney, David Kessler, Mark McClellan and Andy von Eschenbach — cautioned the White House against taking "the unprecedented step of trying to tip the scales on how safety and benefits [of the vaccine] will be judged."

  • Gottlieb and McClellan sit on the boards of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, respectively, both of which are in the process of developing COVID-19 vaccines. Gottlieb, who led the agency for two years under Trump, has become a consistent voice critiquing the U.S. response to the virus.
  • Kessler is an adviser for the Biden campaign.

What they're saying: "[A] safe and effective vaccine will not be enough; people will also have to choose to take it. This depends on widespread confidence that the vaccine approval was based on sound science and not politics."

  • "[T]he perception of political influence matters."
  • "With more than 750 Americans on average dying a day from covid-19, the FDA must be supported to play its unique and essential role. Scientists should make decisions based on data, unfettered by political pressure or the intrusions of ideology or vested interests. Political intrusion only prolongs the pandemic and erodes our public health institutions."

Details: The commissioners cited Trump's comment implying he may reject tougher standards for a coronavirus vaccine and a memo in which Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar revoked the FDA's authority to issue new rules on foods, medicines and medical equipment, including vaccines.

  • "These actions are eroding the public’s confidence," the commissioners wrote. "This month, an Axios-Ipsos poll found that 42 percent of Americans lacked trust in FDA decision-making."

Yes, but: "Despite recent political actions, we continue to have confidence in the integrity and high-quality scientific work of FDA staff," the commissioners wrote.

  • "The FDA has already effectively communicated its strict standard for evidence from these trials to the manufacturers, despite comments from the White House. The health professionals whom people still trust won’t recommend a vaccine that hasn’t met the FDA’s standards. Drug makers have also pledged to use the FDA’s scientific standards."

Go deeper: Reports suggest politicization of Trump coronavirus response

Go deeper

Margaret Talev
15 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans won't take Trump's word on vaccine

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Note: Margin of error for the total sample is ±3.2%; Chart: Axios Visuals

Barely two in 10 Americans would take a first-generation coronavirus vaccine if President Trump told them it was safe — one of several new measures of his sinking credibility in the latest wave of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Details: Given eight scenarios and asked how likely they were to try the vaccine in each case, respondents said they'd be most inclined if their doctor vouched for its safety (62%), followed by insurance covering the full cost (56%) or the FDA saying it's safe (54%).

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 33,489,205 — Total deaths: 1,004,278 — Total recoveries: 23,243,613Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m ET: 7,183,367 — Total deaths: 205,883 — Total recoveries: 2,794,608 — Total tests: 102,342,416Map.
  3. Health: Americans won't take Trump's word on the vaccine, Axios-Ipsos poll finds.
  4. States: NYC's coronavirus positivity rate spikes to highest since June.
  5. Sports: Tennessee Titans close facility amid NFL's first coronavirus outbreak.
  6. World: U.K. beats previous record for new coronavirus cases.
  7. Work: United States of burnout — Asian American unemployment spikes amid pandemic
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
8 hours ago - Sports

Tennessee Titans close facility amid NFL's first coronavirus outbreak

Cutouts of fans are afixed to seats before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The NFL announced Tuesday that three players and five staffers from the Tennessee Titans tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the temporary closure of the team's facility, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: It's the league's first outbreak during the season, which is not taking place in a "bubble," like the NBA and MLS, and looks set to test if its coronavirus protocols will hold.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow