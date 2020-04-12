9 mins ago - Health

FDA commissioner warns about accuracy of unapproved antibody tests

Jacob Knutson

Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, warned on NBC's "Meet the Press" that antibody tests for the coronavirus that haven't undergone the FDA's scientific review "may not be as accurate as we'd like them to be."

Why it matters: Developing the antibody tests, which are used to determine whether a person has previously had coronavirus and is therefore immune, will be crucial to understanding the scale of the outbreak. Some U.S. officials consider the development of an effective test be a key step in being able to reopen the economy.

  • So far, the FDA has authorized only one antibody test under an "Emergency Use Authorization."

What they're saying: "We know that no test is 100% perfect," Hahn said. "But what we don't want are widely inaccurate tests because as I said before, that's going to be much worse having wildly inaccurate tests than having no tests."

World coronavirus updates: Global cases near 1.8 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than 405,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus, but the number of confirmed cases was nearing 1.8 million early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approaching normal, as the number of cases exceed 1.7 million worldwide. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

U.S. coronavirus updates: Case numbers top 530,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases exceeded 530,000 in the U.S. from more than 2.6 million tests Sunday morning, per Johns Hopkins. The death toll surpassed that of Italy's Saturday. Over 20,600 Americans have died of the virus.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,792,899 — Total deaths: 110,042 — Total recoveries — 412,117Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 530,006 — Total deaths: 20,614 — Total recoveries — 32,110 — Total tested: 2,688,766 — Map.
  3. Public health latest: New FDA guidelines for food service workers — Drugmaker Gilead to release clinical trial data for potential treatment.
  4. Business latest: Supply chain issues result in wasted food — Republicans won't negotiate over paycheck protections — Pentagon's $133 million for N95 masks.
  5. Federal government update: Tech companies step into the void — Most of U.S. won't be able to reopen by May 1.
  6. World: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital — Crime drops as people stay home.
  7. Holy Week: Extreme efforts against Easter gatherings — What Easter and Passover look like during a pandemic.
  8. 1 Gen Z thing: The coronavirus may be a defining experience.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingQ&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it.

