FCC needs to fix its cybersecurity practices, GAO finds

Margaret Harding McGill

FCC commissioners testify before Congress in December. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A government watchdog found key security deficiencies in the Federal Communications Commission's IT systems, including the public comment system, according to a report out Friday.

Why it matters: The FCC relies on feedback from the public to help shape policy, but its system for collecting it has been marred by fake comments and outages during high-profile debates — most publicly in the fight over net neutrality.

Driving the news: The Government Accountability Office identified problems in core security functions related to identifying cyber risks; protecting the systems from threats; detecting and responding to cyber attacks; and recovering from them. The agency made 136 recommendations to help shore up the FCC's systems.

  • The FCC, which received a non-public version of the report in September 2019, has implemented 63% of them as of November, with 41 outstanding and another 10 partially implemented.
  • The FCC told GAO it has created plans to address the outstanding recommendations by April 2021.
  • "Until FCC fully implements these recommendations and resolves the associated deficiencies, its information systems and information will remain at increased risk of misuse, improper disclosure or modification, and loss," GAO said in the report.

Flashback: The FCC blamed distributed denial of services attacks for commenting system outages during the net neutrality debate in 2017, but an internal investigation by the agency's Inspector General later found that no such attacks occurred.

  • House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone and Senate Commerce communications subcommittee Ranking Member Brian Schatz had called for a GAO investigation into the alleged cyberattacks when they were first reported, as well as into the FCC's overall cybersecurity practices.
  • GAO credited the agency with bolstering the commenting system after the May 2017 disruptions, noting that the FCC had increased the system's capacity and performance.

What's next: FCC Managing Director Mark Stephens told the GAO in March that the agency is in the process of upgrading its public commenting system and another system reviewed in the report.

  • "The new versions of these applications will not have the security deficiencies that you have identified in their current versions," Stephens wrote.

Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump said Friday that he answered "sarcastically" during a White House task force briefing when he said that disinfectants may be used to treat coronavirus.

The state of play: During a signing for the interim coronavirus funding bill, the president told reporters that he "was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen" with the response, per a pool report.

Alayna Treene

Trump signs $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump signed a $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill on Friday that will add another $310 billion to the small-business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as provide billions in aid to hospitals and for testing.

What's next: Now that the bill has been signed into law, Congress and the Trump administration will focus on how quickly that money, particularly the replenished PPP funds, can get out the door.

Ina Fried

Apple, Google tweak contact tracing specs as launch nears

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Apple and Google announced a series of small changes to their coronavirus contact-tracing technology and shared additional technical details ahead of a launch in the coming weeks.

Why it matters: The system is likely to serve at the heart of major efforts around the world to use technology to detect potential coronavirus exposure, as it will be built into the two main smartphone operating systems.

