Low-income Americans will soon be able to receive a $50 discount on their monthly internet service bills after the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday unanimously approved plans to establish a $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program during the pandemic.

Why it matters: Internet service is more critical than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, but it still remains out of reach for millions of Americans.

What's next: The FCC said it intends to open the program to eligible households within 60 days as broadband providers sign up. Individuals will receive the funds as a discount on their monthly bill.

