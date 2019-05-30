Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

16 female former recruits sue FBI for sexual harassment and discrimination

16 female former FBI recruits sued the bureau on Wednesday over male instructors allegedly creating a hostile work environment through sexual harassment, inappropriate jokes, racial discrimination and sexual misconduct, the New York Times reports.

Details: The women say that for them, this behavior began in 2015. The suit accuses former FBI director James Comey of dismissing one woman's complaints. The lawsuit requests a review of the FBI's training evaluation process, more female training instructors and $300,000 each for subsequent emotional stress.

By the numbers: Women currently make up only a fifth of the FBI's agents, as of October 2018. The bureau says more women are applying to be agents — up from 22% in 2017 to 36% this year.

