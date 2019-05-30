16 female former FBI recruits sued the bureau on Wednesday over male instructors allegedly creating a hostile work environment through sexual harassment, inappropriate jokes, racial discrimination and sexual misconduct, the New York Times reports.

Details: The women say that for them, this behavior began in 2015. The suit accuses former FBI director James Comey of dismissing one woman's complaints. The lawsuit requests a review of the FBI's training evaluation process, more female training instructors and $300,000 each for subsequent emotional stress.