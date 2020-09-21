28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NYPD officer charged with feeding information on Tibetans to China

The New York City Police Department logo. Photo: Alexandra Schuler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors on Monday charged a New York City police officer with acting as an illegal agent of China and feeding information on ethnic Tibetans in New York City to the Chinese consulate, court documents show.

The big picture: China's Communist Party has for years responded with heavy-handed tactics against Tibetan calls for independence.

  • Beijing considers Tibet, an autonomous region, part of its historical empire.

Catch up quick: NYPD officer Baimadajie Angwang is accused of reporting the activities of ethnic Tibetans in New York City to China's local consulate.

  • Prosecutors said Angwang used his position to garner the consulate's access to senior police officials and events.
  • Angwang also faces counts of wire fraud, making false statements and obstruction.
  • He worked in the 111th precinct in Queens, per court documents, unsealed on Monday.

Flashback: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa restrictions in July for Chinese officials the Trump administration believed were restricting foreigners’ access to Tibet.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

The tech war between the U.S. and China escalates

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Economic tension between the U.S. and China continues to escalate but is shifting in focus — away from the tit-for-tat trade war and toward a more direct confrontation over the future of technology at the heart of the conflict between the world's two largest economies.

Why it matters: The battle between the U.S. and China was always about tech supremacy and the direct confrontation could result in an accelerated splintering of global supply chains and a significant reduction of international commerce.

Axios
Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 31,175,205 — Total deaths: 962,076— Total recoveries: 21,294,229Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 6,829,956 — Total deaths: 199,690 — Total recoveries: 2,590,695 — Total tests: 95,121,596Map.
  3. Health: CDC says it mistakenly published guidance about COVID-19 spreading through air.
  4. Media: Conservative blogger who spread COVID-19 misinformation worked for Fauci's agency.
  5. Politics: House Democrats file legislation to fund government through Dec. 11.
  6. World: "The Wake-Up Call" warns the West about the consequences of mishandling a pandemic.
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: Senate has "more than sufficient time" to process Supreme Court nomination

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a floor speech Monday that the chamber has "more than sufficient time" to confirm a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election, and accused Democrats of preparing "an even more appalling sequel" to the fight over Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

Why it matters: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said "nothing is off the table next year" if Republicans push ahead with the confirmation vote before November, vowing alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to use "every procedural tool available to us to ensure that we buy ourselves the time necessary."

