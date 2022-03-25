How much it costs for a family NHL outing

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Team Marketing Report via The Athletic; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

It's a great time to be a fan of a first-place NHL team.

Driving the news: All four first-place teams — the Panthers, Hurricanes, Avalanche and Flames — rank among the 10 least-expensive nights out per the newest Fan Cost Index (FCI).

How it works: FCI measures the cost for a family of four to attend a game. Four non-premium tickets, two beers, two sodas, four hot dogs, two souvenir hats and parking.

By the numbers: The NHL's average FCI is $462.58, up 5% from last year ($439.91).

The Maple Leafs have the highest FCI ($697.75), driven largely by their league-high average ticket price ($145.60), though as a second-place team they're at least providing good value.

have the highest FCI ($697.75), driven largely by their league-high average ticket price ($145.60), though as a second-place team they're at least providing good value. The cellar-dwelling Kraken (second-highest FCI) and Blackhawks (fifth-highest) don't provide great value. Seattle is still selling out every game, though, with fans excited about their new team.

Zoom out: The NHL trails only the NFL in terms of fan costs, though the newest data has yet to be published for the NBA, MLB and MLS.