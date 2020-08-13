1 hour ago - Technology

Sister of slain tech CEO Fahim Saleh speaks out

Ina Fried, author of Login

Fahim Saleh. Photo: Courtesy of Saleh family

Ruby Angela Saleh, the sister of Fahim Saleh, the young tech CEO who was killed last month, is sharing her story in hopes people will know her brother as more than just the subject of a tragic headline.

The big picture: Fahim Saleh's 21-year-old former assistant, Tyrese Haspil, has been charged with the murder and has pleaded not guilty, per CNN.

What she's saying: In a moving Medium post, Saleh talks about her memories of her brother as well as what it was like to see him reduced to headlines like "CEO Found Dismembered In Manhattan Apartment."

  • She recalls the younger brother she helped feed and diaper in Bangladesh, the family's move to the U.S., Fahim as a budding tech entrepreneur who produced income-generating web sites starting at age 13 and the still-young CEO planning for a future that was cut short.

Shane Savitsky
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump vows to block stimulus funding for mail-in voting and USPS

President Trump on Thursday told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo that Democratic demands to fund mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service in ongoing coronavirus stimulus negotiations were a non-starter.

Why it matters: Trump directly linked Democrats' desired $3.6 billion for mail-in voting and $25 billion for the USPS to his continued baseless claims that increased mail-in voting will lead to widespread voter fraud.

Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Wind and solar power hit record global market shares in first half of 2020

Reproduced from Ember; Chart: Axios Visuals

A steep decline in coal-fired power combined with rising wind and solar output drove the carbon-free sources to record global market share in the first half of 2020, per a new analysis from the environmental think tank Ember.

Why it matters: The report shows how the coronavirus pandemic is speeding the ongoing shakeup of the global power mix — but also how it's occurring too slowly to reach international climate goals.

Jeff Tracy
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

BodyArmor takes aim at Gatorade's sports drink dominance

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

BodyArmor is making noise in the sports drink market, announcing seven new athlete partnerships last week, including Christian McCaffrey, Sabrina Ionescu and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Why it matters: It wants to market itself as a worthy challenger to the throne that Gatorade has occupied for nearly six decades.

