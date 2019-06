Details: A Facebook contractor in Austin recently lost his job after protesting working conditions, according to The Washington Post.

In a story by Casey Newton in The Verge, former workers at Facebook's Tampa content moderation center, operated by subcontractor Cognizant, described filthy working conditions, long shifts involving exposure to graphic and violent content, indifferent management and other problems.

When one worker died from a heart attack at his workstation, managers discouraged coworkers from discussing what happened, according to The Verge.

Newton previously documented poor working conditions at a site in Phoenix, and Adrian Chen wrote in Wired about content moderators in the Philippines.

The big picture: It's common for tech companies to rely on a large army of contractors for work that's unglamorous or unrelated to their core focus.

But some experts are beginning to suggest that Facebook made a strategic error in thinking of content moderation as a marginal or ancillary task.

Given Facebook's core business of connecting people and giving them a communications platform, policing the platform might be one of the most important jobs in the company.

And while every dominant tech company relies on contractors, they've also all run into problems. Microsoft lost a major case brought by contractors in the '90s, and Google has faced challenges more recently over its two-tiered system.

Where it stands: Facebook execs told The Verge that a variety of reforms are underway to improve the environment for its content moderators, who must view a stream of disturbing postings and make tough judgment calls relying on a constantly changing rulebook.

Our thought bubble: CEO Mark Zuckerberg has frequently said Facebook intends to develop artificial-intelligence filters to perform this function at the vast scale Facebook needs.