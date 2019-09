Facebook announced on Wednesday a ban on single-use plastic water bottles at its new global offices, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The state of play: This appears to be the largest ban from a private employer, impacting the company's roughly 40,000 employees. The Big Tech company will instead offer water-filling stations in its employee cafeterias in Burlingame, San Francisco, Fremont and Sunnyvale, California, and will install filling stations in its existing Menlo Park headquarters.