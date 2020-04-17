1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook scales back its Libra ambitions

Ina Fried

The team behind the Facebook-backed Libra digital currency effort announced several key changes scaling back what once seen as a monetary instrument that could be used to rival and subvert national currencies.

Why it matters: The moves are designed to address concerns from governments and others, but also represent a further reining in of ambitions for the initiative, which launched with great fanfare last year.

Among the changes:

  • The Libra Organization will move to develop several individual digital "stablecoins" each tied to a different official currency. It will still develop a multicurrency coin, but that will be tied to the other single-currency coins rather than a basket of national currencies.
  • It's looking a lot less blockchain-y. Instead of the permissionless system originally envisioned, the Libra organization said it is exploring ways "to offer new entrants the ability to compete for the provision of core network services and participate in the governance of the Libra network while ensuring the Association's ability to meet regulatory expectations."
  • Facebook plans a more phased rollout.

Between the lines: The Libra effort has been seen as a way for Facebook to expand the ways it makes money as the company plots a shift toward private, encrypted messaging, which could limit advertising potential.

Bob Herman

Facebook promotes HealthCare.gov amid coronavirus pandemic

Facebook and Instagram have new messages on their streams that are highlighting Affordable Care Act coverage and the HealthCare.gov website for anyone who "has recently lost a job" during the coronavirus outbreak.

The bottom line: A Facebook spokesperson told Axios the Trump administration did not pay for these digital spaces, and instead the companies are running the messages "as a PSA." ACA plans will be sources of coverage for some of the newly unemployed, but Medicaid will likely be doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Facebook says most employees will work from home through May

As the country begins to consider how and when it will move away from its stay-at-home policies, Facebook announced that most of its employees will continue to work from home at least through the end of May. It's also canceling physical events with more than 50 people through June 2021.

Why it matters: The White House has been itching to get Americans back to work soon, but Facebook is signaling it doesn't see May 1 as a safe target date.

Scott Rosenberg

Coronavirus scrambles tech's ecology

The coronavirus crisis has reset the tech industry's ecology with the speed and force of a meteor hitting a planet.

The big picture: Just as the industry's tools and services have shaped our experience of this disastrous moment, the pandemic has reshaped the industry itself in a matter of weeks.

