Facebook gears up for long-term remote work

Ina FriedKyle Daly

Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg told reporters on Wednesday that Facebook plans to pay its contract workers indefinitely, even if they aren't able to carry on their normal duties. That comes as Facebook has directed most of its full-time and contract labor force to work from home to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

What they're saying: "I don't think we see an end to that," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters Wednesday on giving full pay to its contracted content moderators whose work can't be done remotely.

Yes, but: Facebook relies heavily on contract workers for content moderation.

  • Some of the work that Facebook doesn't want contractors handling remotely, particularly in sensitive areas like suicidal ideations and child exploitation, will be shifted to full-time employees, Zuckerberg said.
  • The company will also rely more heavily on artificial intelligence to detect problematic content.

Separately, Zuckerberg said Facebook is working on a new coronavirus information center that will push reliable information to the top of users' Facebook feeds.

Meanwhile: Twitter also put out new rules on Wednesday aimed at cracking down on coronavirus misinformation. It too is relying more heavily on algorithms for content moderation and warns more rules violations in general could fall through the cracks as it puts its focus on the virus efforts.

  • "While we work to ensure our systems are consistent, they can sometimes lack the context that our teams bring, and this may result in us making mistakes," Twitter said, adding it won't permanently suspend any accounts based solely on determinations from its automated enforcement systems.

Kyle DalyIna Fried

Kia Kokalitcheva

Ken Chenault to depart Facebook board of directors

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former American Express CEO Ken Chenault will not run for re-election on Facebook's board of directors following disagreements with CEO Mark Zuckerberg over governance and political policies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Facebook's board of directors has seen significantly changes in a short period of time, with some departing who are not fully in agreement with Zuckerberg. Last month the board added Drew Houston, CEO of Dropbox, and a friend of Zuckerberg's.

Ina Fried

Tech giants promise to pay hourly workers while employees telecommute

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter all told Axios on Thursday night that they plan to pay their hourly workers regular wages even as they encourage many of their staff to work from home, reducing their on-site support staffing needs.

Why it matters: While many tech employees can do their jobs remotely, large companies also have support staff that do everything from cooking their meals to driving shuttles and cleaning the office. Those workers can't do their jobs remotely, and it was not initially clear how the coronavirus response would affect them.

