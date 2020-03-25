38 mins ago - Technology

Report: Facebook in talks to buy stake in Indian telecom company Reliance Jio

Ina Fried

Mark Zuckerberg attending the 56th Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb. 15. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook is said to be in talks to buy a 10% stake in Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio, according to the Financial Times.

Why it matters: Facebook has long sought to invest in big markets where internet connectivity is sparse, expensive, or both — figuring that a boost in internet usage will result in more users. Its last approach, subsidizing free use of Facebook, was poorly received in India. This would appear to be a different means to achieve the same end.

Ina Fried

"Facebook: The Inside Story" paints a revealing portrait of the tech giant

Penguin Random House

Tech writer Steven Levy's new book, "Facebook: The Inside Story," goes on sale on Tuesday. He told Axios his reporting for the 583-page tome, which he started working on in 2015, took a dramatic turn after the Cambridge Analytica scandal and revelations following the 2016 election.

Why it matters: Since Levy already had a seat inside the company when its broader problems arose, he was on the frontlines as Facebook scrambled to address an onslaught of challenges posed by policymakers in Washington and elsewhere.

Kyle DalyIna Fried

Facebook will indefinitely pay contractors it has sent home

Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Facebook will pay its contract workers indefinitely, even if they aren't able to carry on their normal duties, as it directs most of its labor force to work from home to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

What they're saying: "I don't think we see an end to that," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters Wednesday on giving full pay to its contracted content moderators whose work can't be done remotely.

Sara Fischer

Facebook giving away $100 million to help small businesses during coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook says it's giving away $100 million to help 30,000 small businesses in over 30 countries during the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post from COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Why it matters: Facebook's business is reliant on small businesses buying ads. The tech giant is trying to be proactive in how it supports its community in a time of crisis.

  • "We’ve listened to small businesses to understand how we can best help them. We’ve heard loud and clear that financial support could enable them to keep the lights on and pay people who can’t come to work," Sandberg wrote.

