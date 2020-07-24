2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook wants to use a bot-populated simulation to fend off scams in the real world

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

We now have a closer look at Facebook researchers' "WW" project, a parallel-world version of the social network populated entirely by bots, via The Verge's James Vincent.

Why it matters: The simulation of the entirety of the social network is designed to help the company anticipate and forestall new forms of online mischief and scams using a copy of Facebook's actual codebase.

  • The simulation app is "headless" — that is, there's no front-end user interface, no pages to read, just data interacting with other data to produce more data.
  • Facebook's goal is to run experiments to learn how to discourage bad behavior in the "real" Facebook — like city planners simulating traffic flow so they can know where best to place speed bumps.
  • The researchers say they haven't yet produced findings that have been used to improve the "real" Facebook's defenses, but they expect that to happen by the end of the year.

The big picture: Simulation is one of the most fundamental and oldest tricks a computer system can perform.

  • Facebook itself is a single world-sized system that users interact with.
  • Now the company has a second version of the system to help it find new ways to get users in the first one to do what it wants them to do.

Our thought bubble: You could look at this as an ingenious and well-intentioned effort on the part of Facebook's engineers to deter bad behavior on the scale of the world's largest digital platform.

  • But you could also conclude that Facebook is a colossal Skinner box, and we are 2.6 billion rats.

Kia Kokalitcheva
34 mins ago - World

TikTok pressure could further harm Silicon Valley's relationship with China

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The TikTok debate has exposed a deepening fissure among venture capitalists, over their attitudes toward China.

Why it matters: Silicon Valley and China could morph from frenemies into full-blown adversaries.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ben Geman
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Some Senate Republicans push for clean energy in next coronavirus stimulus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Several of the most politically vulnerable Senate Republicans are urging Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to include clean energy provisions in the next coronavirus economic recovery package.

Why it matters: The list of signatures is certainly a sign that vulnerable Republicans see a political upside in calling for clean energy policies. It also shows, once again, that energy politics can be quite regional, even in the era of hyper-partisanship.

Driving the news: Seven members signed a letter calling for "policies that will bolster jobs and innovation" around renewables, nuclear, carbon capture, efficiency, advanced transportation and storage.

  • Of the five facing re-election this year, three are in races listed as a "toss-up" by the respected Cook Political Report: Colorado's Cory Gardner, Maine's Susan Collins, and North Carolina's Thom Tillis. Cook lists the contest of another signer, Arizona's Martha McSally, as "lean Democratic."

What we don't know: Whether this might lead to the inclusion of energy-related provisions in the next economic aid package, which GOP leaders have opposed in prior pandemic response bills. There are also pressures in the other direction. Earlier this week, nine GOP senators signaled opposition to extending the availability of tax credits for building new wind projects.

The big picture: For months the renewables sector has been pushing for changes to existing policies, including the ability to quickly monetize tax incentives, but have not succeeded in the Senate.

  • The clean energy sector, broadly defined, has shed several hundred thousand jobs during the crisis, according to the BW Research Partnership.

What they're saying: "We can’t presume to know what Leader McConnell will decide to do, but it’s certainly meaningful that seven Republican senators wrote to him and urged him to include clean energy policies," said Solar Energy Industries Association president Abigail Ross Hopper.

  • She notes that polling shows that backing renewables is "clearly a winning election issue."

Go deeper: The GOP faces a generational gap on climate change