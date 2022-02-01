Exxon's profits soar on higher oil prices

Data: FactSet; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Exxon reported $8.9 billion fourth-quarter profits and unveiled a major restructuring in developments that show its pandemic recovery and efforts to find footing in a changing landscape.

Driving the news: The multinational giant's quarterly and annual 2021 profits announced today — both the highest since 2014 — came on the strength of higher oil and gas prices and the energy demand recovery.

Overall, Exxon posted $23 billion in full-year earnings and initiated a $10 billion share buyback effort.

CEO Darren Woods, in a statement, touted its pandemic response, "focused investments during the down-cycle" and cost-savings that "positioned us to realize the full benefits of the market recovery in 2021."

Catch up fast: It follows Monday's announcement of structural changes and plans to move its corporate HQ from the Dallas area to Houston.

Exxon's merging its chemicals and refining into one unit called the "Production Solutions," and making the "Low Carbon Solutions" unit formed a year ago into one of three formal business lines.

The upstream unit is the third, and they'll all be supported by a single tech and engineering division.

Exxon called the moves part of its wider, ongoing efforts to achieve $6 billion in corporate cost savings compared to 2019 levels.

Zoom in: Spokeperson Casey Norton tells Axios that the change elevates the low carbon division and enables it to "leverage the full capabilities and scale of the corporation."

Jack Williams, a senior VP, tells Reuters it gives Exxon more flexibility to redirect investments to adjust to energy transition.

What they're saying: "Making low-carbon one of Exxon's three primary business units creates the potential for that business to grow into a more equal status over time," Andrew Logan, an oil expert with the sustainable investment advocacy group Ceres, tells Axios.

"But that's really all it represents right now — potential," Logan said via email. Logan said he's waiting to see how its low carbon budget grows and whether Exxon widens its efforts beyond carbon capture and biofuels.

The big picture: The restructuring is the latest step in Exxon's repositioning in recent years amid the pandemic and uneven financial performance even before it.

Exxon is planning $20 billion to $25 billion annually in capital investment through 2027, which are lower targets than its pre-pandemic plans.

And it's part of Exxon's — and the industry's — wider shift on climate amid activist and investor pressure.

Last year Exxon pledged to invest $15 billion-plus over six years in low carbon efforts, focusing on carbon capture, hydrogen and biofuels.

It has also been setting various new emissions targets. Some of the moves come after activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 succeeded last spring in placing three new members on Exxon's board.

By the numbers: Exxon suffered huge losses in 2020 but its market performance has been on the upswing, with its stock rising 20% so far in 2022 and 70% over the past year.