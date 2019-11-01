Exxon and Chevron profits tumble in Q3 earnings report

ExxonMobil and Chevron both reported steep declines in Q3 earnings this morning, becoming the latest oil giants hit by lower prices.
Why it matters: Exxon is the largest U.S.-based multinational oil-and-gas company, and its financial performance has struggled in recent years.
Where it stands: Exxon reported $3.17 billion in Q3 profits, down from $6.24 billion in the same period in 2018.
- The company's earnings of 75 cents per share announced Friday beat forecasts and its stock ticked up slightly in pre-market trading.
The big picture: The company's report said its production rose 3% to 3.9 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day compared to Q3 of 2018.
- However, that was nowhere near enough to offset lower prices, weaker margins in its refining business, and higher capital spending.
Turning to Chevron, the company reported $2.58 billion in Q3 profits, down from $4.05 billion during the same period last year.
- “Lower crude oil and natural gas prices more than offset a 3 percent increase in net oil-equivalent production from last year's third quarter," CEO Michael Wirth said in a statement.
The bottom line: Via Bloomberg, "Oil producers are bracing for a tough 2020 amid signs that worldwide crude output will swamp demand, despite the best efforts of OPEC and allied producers to control supplies."
- "Meanwhile, a raging trade war between the world’s two largest economies is undercutting demand for petroleum-based fuels and chemicals."