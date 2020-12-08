Exxon delays CO2-trapping project in sign of technology's "unmet expectations"

Exxon has paused plans to develop a major carbon storage project in Wyoming as the pandemic curtails industry spending plans, according to Bloomberg.

Why it matters: Experts, including the UN's climate science panel, say CO2 trapping and removal tech will need to play a role in holding warming in check.

Yes, but: As Bloomberg notes...

"[I]n the absence of strong government support or regulation, the oil industry might not have the will to invest enough."

"Even if Exxon one day completes its plans in Wyoming, the current delay shows that urgent climate projects can sometimes become expendable in a crunch."

What they're saying: Exxon, in a statement to Axios, said LaBarge has not been canceled.

The project "remains in our capital plans and the permitting process and necessary design work continue," spokesperson Casey Norton said via email.

Data: In million metric tons, sourced from IEA; Note: Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: An International Energy Agency report this fall on carbon-trapping tech shows just how far away it is from playing a major emissions-cutting role despite recent growth.

The study says CO2 capture and storage is a story of "unmet expectations" thus far.

"[I]ts potential to mitigate climate change has been recognised for decades, but deployment has been slow and so has had only a limited impact on global CO2 emissions."

By the numbers: The roughly two dozen large-scale carbon capture facilities around the world currently have the capacity to trap about 40 million tons per year, IEA data shows.

That's a miniscule fraction of the over 10 gigatons captured across the energy sector annually by 2070 in IEA's "sustainable development scenario."

What's next: Despite the slow development, IEA sees some momentum, noting the global pipeline of new projects is growing and costs are falling. Plus, as the Bloomberg piece writes, global efforts include...