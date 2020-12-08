Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Exxon delays CO2-trapping project in sign of technology's "unmet expectations"

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Exxon has paused plans to develop a major carbon storage project in Wyoming as the pandemic curtails industry spending plans, according to Bloomberg.

Why it matters: Experts, including the UN's climate science panel, say CO2 trapping and removal tech will need to play a role in holding warming in check.

Yes, but: As Bloomberg notes...

  • "[I]n the absence of strong government support or regulation, the oil industry might not have the will to invest enough."
  • "Even if Exxon one day completes its plans in Wyoming, the current delay shows that urgent climate projects can sometimes become expendable in a crunch."

What they're saying: Exxon, in a statement to Axios, said LaBarge has not been canceled.

  • The project "remains in our capital plans and the permitting process and necessary design work continue," spokesperson Casey Norton said via email.
Data: In million metric tons, sourced from IEA; Note: Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: An International Energy Agency report this fall on carbon-trapping tech shows just how far away it is from playing a major emissions-cutting role despite recent growth.

  • The study says CO2 capture and storage is a story of "unmet expectations" thus far.
  • "[I]ts potential to mitigate climate change has been recognised for decades, but deployment has been slow and so has had only a limited impact on global CO2 emissions."

By the numbers: The roughly two dozen large-scale carbon capture facilities around the world currently have the capacity to trap about 40 million tons per year, IEA data shows.

What's next: Despite the slow development, IEA sees some momentum, noting the global pipeline of new projects is growing and costs are falling. Plus, as the Bloomberg piece writes, global efforts include...

  • "A Norwegian project to capture carbon from a cement plant is backed by Equinor, Shell, and Total. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in November government support for CCS."
  • "Exxon and Shell are among companies supporting the Netherlands’ Porthos project to bury CO₂ in empty gas fields beneath the North Sea."

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Updated Sep 24, 2020 - Energy & Environment

China's split personality on climate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A new insta-analysis of China's vow to achieve "carbon neutrality" before 2060 helps to underscore why Tuesday's announcement sent shockwaves through the climate and energy world.

Why it matters: Per the Climate Action Tracker, a research group, following through would lower projected global warming 0.2 to 0.3°C. That's a lot!

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Dec 7, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

Biden faces new climate diplomacy as Paris deal turns five

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden faces a tough balancing act as he calls for more global action on climate change while also reassuring the world that America is on board for the long haul.

Driving the news: World leaders will convene virtually on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, which was agreed to by nearly all countries on Dec. 12, 2015.

Orion Rummler
3 mins ago - Health

FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization

Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs to clinical nurse manager Fiona Churchill in Edinburgh, Scotland on Dec. 8. Photo: Andrew Milligan/pool/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee released a detailed analysis on Tuesday finding that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine appears to meet the safety and efficacy requirements necessary for an emergency use authorization (EUA).

Why it matters: The FDA's initial review suggests that the agency will issue an EUA after its advisory committee meets on Thursday. The publication of the analysis comes the same day that the U.K. began administering its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which regulators cleared for emergency use last week.

