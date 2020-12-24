Extreme weather expected to hit East Coast on Christmas Eve

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Santa walking around New York City on Dec. 23. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
A severe storm is expected to strike the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with heavy rains, flooding and high winds on Thursday through Christmas Day, according to AccuWeather.
Why it matters: The storm comes roughly a week after a massive snowstorm pummeled the region, killing three people and leaving millions under winter weather alerts.
The big picture: The combination of rainfall and existing snow cover may trigger flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.
- High-wind warnings are in place near the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, including New York City and Boston.
- Wind gusts are also forecast to reach between 50 and 60 mph, AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DeSilva said.