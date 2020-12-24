Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Extreme weather expected to hit East Coast on Christmas Eve

Santa walking around New York City on Dec. 23. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

A severe storm is expected to strike the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with heavy rains, flooding and high winds on Thursday through Christmas Day, according to AccuWeather.

Why it matters: The storm comes roughly a week after a massive snowstorm pummeled the region, killing three people and leaving millions under winter weather alerts.

The big picture: The combination of rainfall and existing snow cover may trigger flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.

  • High-wind warnings are in place near the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, including New York City and Boston.
  • Wind gusts are also forecast to reach between 50 and 60 mph, AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DeSilva said.

Kadia Goba
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

House Republicans reject Trump-backed $2,000 COVID relief proposal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on Dec. 20, 2020. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is bringing Congress back to the Capitol on Monday to vote on a proposal to hike coronavirus relief payments to $2,000, after Republicans rejected a move to approve the measure by unanimous consent.

Why it matters: The long-shot attempt came after President Trump suggested he wouldn't sign the coronavirus relief bill — which includes a trillion-dollar government funding measure to avoid a government shutdown on Monday — unless Congress increased the direct payments from $600 to $2,000.

Zachary Basu
Updated 3 hours ago - World

U.K. and EU reach historic post-Brexit trade deal

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in January. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

The United Kingdom and the European Union have reached a historic trade deal, staving off a potentially catastrophic "no-deal" Brexit cliff on Dec. 31.

Why it matters: The two sides appear to have defied the odds, striking a complex free trade agreement in record time after nine months of intense negotiations. Both the U.K. and EU had warned in recent weeks that a no-deal scenario was "very likely" as talks appeared on the verge of collapse.

Axios
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tale of two Cabinets: Biden vs Trump

Here's a side-by-side look at President-elect Biden's Cabinet so far, paired with President Trump's debut Cabinet from 2017.

