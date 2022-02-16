Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: Sesame Workshop hires new data executive

Ina Fried
Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Courtesy of Sesame Street, Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The organization behind "Sesame Street" has hired veteran media researcher Alison Bryant as its chief research, data and impact officer.

Why it matters: Research has been a part of the show since its inception 50 years ago, but Sesame Workshop is looking to revamp its efforts for the era of big data.

  • Bryant most recently worked at the opposite end of the age spectrum, running a research center for the AARP, but has spent much of her career in children's media.

What she's saying: In an interview, Bryant told Axios that much has changed, in terms of both how to measure impact as well as how kids experience "Sesame Street." Today, some kids watch the show on PBS, others stream it on HBO Max while many others watch Cookie Monster videos on YouTube.

  • "The linear world that kids experienced 'Sesame' in in the early days doesn’t exist," she said.

The big picture: Sesame has projects across the globe as well as big grants from the MacArthur and LEGO Foundations, which require it to report its progress.. Bryant also is aiming to bring together an array of data, both unstructured and structured, which today exists in various silos.

  • "The level of scale of what we are doing globally is unmatched," she said. "That brings a level of complexity."
  • But, like Grover, her spirit Muppet, she said, "I love a challenge."

Axios
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Report: Biden orders release of Trump visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

President Biden has ordered the National Archives to hand over White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the Jan. 6 select committee, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: White House counsel Dana Remus said in a letter that Biden rejected former President Trump's claim that he could assert executive privilege to block the visitor logs' release, per the Times.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Alexander Hall of Team USA performs a trick during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final on Day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

🎿 Team USA wins Olympic gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle

🏒 U.S. men's hockey team out of Winter Olympics

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 12 highlights

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Child care squeeze fuels Great Resignation

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's a gender gap in the Great Resignation, with women quitting their jobs at higher rates than men.

Between the lines: That gender gap is widest in the states with the most child care disruptions, according to a new report from the payroll company Gusto.

