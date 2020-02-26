Exclusive: Rich Clarida's big announcement

Richard Clarida is back in the recording studio cooking up some heat, the Fed vice chair tells Axios exclusively.

Scoop: Clarida is working on a follow-up album to 2016's certified banger "Time No Changes," he says, and has already recorded a number of tracks.

The big picture: He was tight-lipped on when the album would be released or whether there would be a collaboration with Fed chair Jerome Powell.

The streets have been demanding a Clarida-Powell pairing on wax since word got out about their set together performing an acoustic-alternative medley of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “We Three Kings” at the Fed's 2018 holiday party.

However, it's unlikely Clarida's album will be released this year, he says.

Straight from the source: "I have been in the studio," Clarida says. "But I've been a little busy lately."

The intrigue: There is concern that the vice chair's status as a federal employee could force him to push back the album's release date, his communication officer tells Axios.

Government employees aren't supposed to earn outside income.

That could keep the new music in a vault for some time, as his term on the Fed doesn't end until Jan. 31, 2022.

Go deeper: Listen to Clarida's "Just Can't Wait" on YouTube. His album is also available on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.