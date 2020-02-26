1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Rich Clarida's big announcement

Dion Rabouin

Richard Clarida, the Fed vice chair. Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Richard Clarida is back in the recording studio cooking up some heat, the Fed vice chair tells Axios exclusively.

Scoop: Clarida is working on a follow-up album to 2016's certified banger "Time No Changes," he says, and has already recorded a number of tracks.

The big picture: He was tight-lipped on when the album would be released or whether there would be a collaboration with Fed chair Jerome Powell.

  • The streets have been demanding a Clarida-Powell pairing on wax since word got out about their set together performing an acoustic-alternative medley of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “We Three Kings” at the Fed's 2018 holiday party.
  • However, it's unlikely Clarida's album will be released this year, he says.

Straight from the source: "I have been in the studio," Clarida says. "But I've been a little busy lately."

The intrigue: There is concern that the vice chair's status as a federal employee could force him to push back the album's release date, his communication officer tells Axios.

  • Government employees aren't supposed to earn outside income.
  • That could keep the new music in a vault for some time, as his term on the Fed doesn't end until Jan. 31, 2022.

Go deeper: Listen to Clarida's "Just Can't Wait" on YouTube. His album is also available on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.

Courtenay Brown

Federal Reserve leaves interest rates on hold

Jerome Powell. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Xinhua via Getty

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that interest rates would remain between the target range of 1.5% and 1.75%.

Why it matters: Fed chair Jerome Powell said developments in the global economy since the last Fed meeting — namely threats posed by the coronavirus outbreak — have not changed the central bank's wait-and-see approach.

Dion Rabouin

Fed may address bond-buying program following repo market stress

Data: Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Fed's balance sheet shrank last week with holdings touching their lowest level since mid-December, the strongest decline since the Fed restarted its bond-buying program in September.

Why it matters: The Fed will likely have to address its longer-term plans for liquidity injections to the repo market and the program that Chairman Jerome Powell has insisted on referring to as "not QE," but many market participants have dubbed "QE4," or the fourth phase of quantitative easing.

Felix Salmon

Judy Shelton vs. Fed independence

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump hasn't given up on his dream of politicizing the Fed. After failing to get Herman Cain and Stephen Moore onto the Fed's board of governors, his latest candidate is one of his former campaign advisers, Judy Shelton, who testified in front of the Senate Banking Committee today.

Why it matters: Shelton is no more qualified to sit on the Fed board than Cain or Moore. But she's already further along in the process than either of them ever managed.

