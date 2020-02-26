Exclusive: Rich Clarida's big announcement
Richard Clarida, the Fed vice chair. Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Richard Clarida is back in the recording studio cooking up some heat, the Fed vice chair tells Axios exclusively.
Scoop: Clarida is working on a follow-up album to 2016's certified banger "Time No Changes," he says, and has already recorded a number of tracks.
The big picture: He was tight-lipped on when the album would be released or whether there would be a collaboration with Fed chair Jerome Powell.
- The streets have been demanding a Clarida-Powell pairing on wax since word got out about their set together performing an acoustic-alternative medley of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “We Three Kings” at the Fed's 2018 holiday party.
- However, it's unlikely Clarida's album will be released this year, he says.
Straight from the source: "I have been in the studio," Clarida says. "But I've been a little busy lately."
The intrigue: There is concern that the vice chair's status as a federal employee could force him to push back the album's release date, his communication officer tells Axios.
- Government employees aren't supposed to earn outside income.
- That could keep the new music in a vault for some time, as his term on the Fed doesn't end until Jan. 31, 2022.
Go deeper: Listen to Clarida's "Just Can't Wait" on YouTube. His album is also available on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.