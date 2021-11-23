Examining grace ahead of the holidays

As America's political polarization has intensified, it's hit many families hard, particularly when it comes time to share a holiday meal.

Kirsten Powers is a USA Today columnist and CNN analyst with a new book out, "Saving Grace," which explores how people can adjust their own behavior and expectations when spending time around those with whom they don't agree.

Axios Re:Cap host Margaret Talev is joined by Powers to discuss the lessons her book has for this holiday season.