Ex-Uber security chief charged with concealing 2016 hack

Uber's former chief security officer, Joe Sullivan, was charged Thursday for obstructing justice and concealing a felony for his role in attempting to cover up a 2016 hack that compromised the data of millions of Uber customers and drivers.

The big picture: The hack didn't become public for a year after it happened, prompting the company's then-new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, to fire Sullivan and some of his deputies for their handling of the incident.

Sullivan is now the second former Uber executive to face criminal charges, following self-driving technology expert Anthony Levandowski (for a separate case).

Details: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California revealed the charges in a statement.

"Silicon Valley is not the Wild West," U.S. Attorney David Anderson said. "We will not tolerate corporate cover-ups. We will not tolerate illegal hush money payments."

If convicted, Sullivan faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the obstruction of justice charge and three years for the misprision of a felony charge.

From Uber:

We continue to cooperate fully with the Department of Justice’s investigation. Our decision in 2017 to disclose the incident was not only the right thing to do, it embodies the principles by which we are running our business today: transparency, integrity, and accountability.

— Uber spokesperson

Editor's note: The story has been updated with a statement from Uber.