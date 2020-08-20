31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Ex-Uber security chief charged with concealing 2016 hack

Photo: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber's former chief security officer, Joe Sullivan, was charged Thursday for obstructing justice and concealing a felony for his role in attempting to cover up a 2016 hack that compromised the data of millions of Uber customers and drivers.

The big picture: The hack didn't become public for a year after it happened, prompting the company's then-new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, to fire Sullivan and some of his deputies for their handling of the incident.

  • Sullivan is now the second former Uber executive to face criminal charges, following self-driving technology expert Anthony Levandowski (for a separate case).

Details: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California revealed the charges in a statement.

  • "Silicon Valley is not the Wild West," U.S. Attorney David Anderson said. "We will not tolerate corporate cover-ups.  We will not tolerate illegal hush money payments."
  • If convicted, Sullivan faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the obstruction of justice charge and three years for the misprision of a felony charge.

From Uber:

We continue to cooperate fully with the Department of Justice’s investigation. Our decision in 2017 to disclose the incident was not only the right thing to do, it embodies the principles by which we are running our business today: transparency, integrity, and accountability.
— Uber spokesperson

Editor's note: The story has been updated with a statement from Uber.

Go deeper

Shane Savitsky
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Steve Bannon pleads not guilty on fraud charges

Photo: Adrian Bretscher/Getty Images

Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty on Thursday after being indicted and taken into custody in New York on federal fraud charges.

The latest: A federal judge agreed to release Bannon on a $5 million bond. His travel will be restricted to the New York and Washington, D.C. areas, and he will not be allowed to use private jets or boats without permission.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
41 mins ago - Podcasts

New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham on Biden's green jobs and fracking plans

One of the few policy specifics offered up repeatedly during the Democratic National Convention has been Joe Biden's promise to create millions of renewable energy sector jobs.

Axios Re:Cap digs into his plan with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose state is a major player in both renewable energy and fossil fuels.

Axios
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Joe Biden takes the stage tonight in the final address of the 2020 DNC.

  • 💥 DNC catchphrase: Prime-time speakers repeatedly invoke Trump's "It is what it is" comment about the coronavirus.
  • 👀 Hunter Biden, a favorite target for Trump and his allies, will speak at the convention.
  • 🗣 Speech highlights from last night: Former President Obama lets loose, says Trump and his enablers "do not believe" in American principles.
    • Kamala Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination.
    • Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory."
    • Gabby Giffords: "We can let the shooting continue, or we can act."
  • 🍦 Scoop: Historian Jon Meacham to deliver address about the "common denominator" of the best of American history.
  • ⬇️ 1 down-ballot thing: Speaker Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy over incumbent Ed Markey in Massachusetts Senate race.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow