The fast-evolving electric vehicle landscape

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

The electric Chevy Silverado pickup. Photo courtesy of GM.

New vehicle rollouts, pledges and data this week offer a snapshot of where the electric vehicle market is today and where it's heading.

Driving the news: The big CES tech show brought several announcements.

  • General Motors took the wraps off the electric Chevy Silverado pickup, as well as plans for two new electric SUVs: a Chevy Equinox EV, starting around $30,000, and a Chevy Blazer, both coming in 2023.
  • Chrysler, part of the huge Stellantis group, said its whole lineup will be electric by 2028 and previewed its direction by unveiling the Airflow, a concept SUV.
  • Sony, two years after vaguely signaling electric vehicle plans, offered firmer info: It's creating a business unit called Sony Mobility Inc. to "explore entry into the EV market." Sony also unveiled an SUV concept.
  • Back to GM: It touted growth of its new BrightDrop commercial delivery van unit, with FedEx ordering another 2,000 vehicles and Walmart becoming the newest customer.

Our thought bubbles: As Axios' Joann Muller noted in our story Wednesday, the prominence of pickups and SUVs shows how companies are taking aim at the heart of the U.S. vehicle market.

  • Remember Ford said this week it's doubling production capacity for its electric F-150 pickup.

Electric pickups and SUVs are a potentially huge market — if consumers can be persuaded to go electric in large numbers. SUVs are approaching half (!) of global auto sales.

  • Nathan Bomey, in the Axios Closer newsletter, notes that GM and Ford sold 1.26 million Silverado and F-series pickups in the U.S. in 2021 — 34% more than Tesla’s total vehicle sales worldwide.
  • GM and Ford are positioned to jolt initial sales by tapping established relationships with fleet buyers, such as businesses and governments, that need a steady flow of new pickups and are eager to cut emissions.

The intrigue: The nexus between Big Tech and electric vehicles is clearly becoming a thing, but remains uncertain. Apple's auto plans are a moving target, and overall it's not clear whether tech giants might become carmakers themselves.

  • And here's The Verge on Sony: "[W]hether it intends to join the party as a full-fledged competitor or some form of supplier or partner is what we, and possibly Sony, don’t know yet."

By the numbers: A Morgan Stanley note this week says global sales of battery electric vehicles were up nearly 80% year over year in November.

  • EVs are still a small slice of global sales, but a growing one. "BEV penetration is running at ~16% in [the] EU, 16% in China and ~4% in the U.S.," it notes. Tesla is the global sales leader by a wide margin.

Go deeper: Ford announces plans to ramp up production on all-electric truck

Go deeper

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Ford announces plans to ramp up production on all-electric truck

The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 18, 2021. Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The most popular American pickups are poised to test whether the nation's obsession with trucks can go electric.

Driving the news: Ford on Tuesday announced plans to nearly double production capacity of its forthcoming F-150 Lightning amid what it called “soaring customer demand.”

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann MullerBen Geman
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

GM's electric onslaught: Pickups, SUVs and delivery vans

The electric Chevy Silverado pickup. Photo courtesy of GM.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday outlined the next steps in the company's aggressive electric vehicle rollout, including a plug-in Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck and two SUVs, while demand for its electric delivery vans grows.

Why it matters: Pickups and SUVs are the heart of the U.S. vehicle market. Sales of electrified versions — if they take off — would help GM toward its goal of ending sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 5, 2022 - Energy & Environment

Why electric pickup trucks are so hot

Expand chart
Reproduced from IHS Markit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ford's stock jumped 12% Tuesday after it revealed plans to boost production of the electric F-150 pickup, and today rival General Motors will unveil the electric version of the Chevy Silverado pickup.

Why it matters: Pickups' early prominence in the wider EV plans of U.S. auto giants (GM also has an electric Hummer and plans an electric Sierra) signals how the industry sees an opening in the truck market.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow