The inner lives of galaxies

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The finest details of galaxies — from star explosions to halos of dust — are emerging via new techniques that allow scientists to peer deep into these cosmic behemoths.

Why it matters: How galaxies form, grow and change is key to understanding the evolution of the universe as a whole.

  • By looking at galaxies hundreds of thousands of light-years from us, astronomers can start to turn back the clock to see what our cosmos may have looked like billions of years ago and figure out where we might be heading in the future.
  • Now, "people are looking at galaxies as more holistic celestial objects," Bryan Terrazas, a Harvard postdoc, told me, adding that instead of static snapshots in time, scientists are now seeing galaxies as constantly changing and evolving.

What's happening: A number of studies and recently announced missions are helping to reveal how the inner machinations of a galaxy affect the broader picture of its evolution.

  • Astronomers are starting to think that large amounts of gas expelled into intergalactic space by supernovas or other means may fall back onto the galaxy or even be taken in by others nearby, affecting star formation.
  • Other scientists are looking at how black holes merge when galaxies collide, potentially producing some of the oddly shaped galaxies out in the universe today.
  • NASA advanced its SPHEREx telescope, which is designed, in part, to help piece together how the first galaxies formed stars after the Big Bang.

Be smart: Advancements in technology and analysis tools and the lower cost of space hardware are allowing researchers to push the bounds of what they can actually see and study when it comes to galactic evolution.

  • For example, the future Aspera mission is designed to take a look at the gas environment surrounding a galaxy to learn more about how it affects its evolution.
  • "There are these vast oceans of undetected gas that are just sort of lurking and surrounding star-forming galaxies, similar to our own Milky Way," Carlos Vargas, the leader of the Aspera mission, told me.
  • "Now is kind of the perfect time to start building things to observe in the far ultraviolet and ... this big undetected, unmapped reservoir of gas is just ripe for the taking right now," Vargas said.
  • The space telescope, funded by NASA, costs relatively little at $20 million, a price point that's only possible because manufacturing a telescope today is far cheaper than it used to be.

What's next: Scientists still haven't yet mapped exactly how gas expelled from galaxies moves through space and interacts with objects.

  • Researchers are also hoping to get more refined pictures of galaxies in the early universe in order to figure out exactly how they formed.
  • Future missions, like the James Webb Space Telescope, should help to shed light on possible answers to those problems in the coming years.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
51 mins ago - Economy & Business

Netflix tops 200 million global subscribers

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Netflix said that it added another 8.5 million global subscribers last quarter, bringing its total number of paid subscribers globally to more than 200 million.

The big picture: Positive fourth quarter results show Netflix's resiliency, despite increased competition and pandemic-related production headwinds.

Courtenay Brown
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen plays down debt, tax hike concerns in confirmation hearing

Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen at an event in December. (Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images)

Janet Yellen, Biden's pick to lead the Treasury Department, pushed back against two key concerns from Republican senators at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday: the country's debt and the incoming administration's plans to eventually raise taxes.

Driving the news: Yellen — who's expected to win confirmation — said spending big now will prevent the U.S. from having to dig out of a deeper hole later. She also said the Biden administration's priority right now is coronavirus relief, not raising taxes.

Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump gives farewell address: "We did what we came here to do"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump gave a farewell video address on Tuesday, saying that his administration "did what we came here to do — and so much more."

Why it matters, via Axios' Alayna Treene: The address is very different from the Trump we've seen in his final weeks as president — one who has refused to accept his loss, who peddled conspiracy theories that fueled the attack on the Capitol, and who is boycotting his successor's inauguration. 

