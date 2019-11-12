Bolivia's Evo Morales: I am leaving for Mexico

Evo Morales, who stepped down as Bolivia's president Monday, tweeted Monday night that he's set to depart the country for Mexico, which granted him asylum.

What he's saying: "I am leaving for Mexico, grateful for the openness of these brothers who offered us asylum to protect our life," he said in the tweet, as translated by AP "It hurts me to leave the country, for political reasons, but I will always be concerned. I will return soon, with more strength and energy."

