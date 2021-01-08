Renters face "looming evictions cliff" as end of moratorium nears

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Data: Urban Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals
Although the national eviction moratorium was extended through January — thanks to the passage of the latest big stimulus — renters aren't breathing easy, according to the Urban Institute’s Coronavirus Tracking Survey.
Why it matters: Once the latest reprieve is over, renters will likely be in the same predicament as they were in September when the moratorium took effect — and the nation will face what the Urban Institute calls a "looming evictions cliff."
- Nearly 14% of survey respondents had problems paying rent in the previous 30 days, with more people of color suffering than whites.
- About 10% of renters said they were one or more months behind on their rent, and 28% were worried about being able to pay next month's rent.
- 5% said they'd gotten an eviction notice or threat.