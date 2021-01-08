Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Renters face "looming evictions cliff" as end of moratorium nears

Data: Urban Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals

Although the national eviction moratorium was extended through January — thanks to the passage of the latest big stimulus — renters aren't breathing easy, according to the Urban Institute’s Coronavirus Tracking Survey.

Why it matters: Once the latest reprieve is over, renters will likely be in the same predicament as they were in September when the moratorium took effect — and the nation will face what the Urban Institute calls a "looming evictions cliff."

  • Nearly 14% of survey respondents had problems paying rent in the previous 30 days, with more people of color suffering than whites.
  • About 10% of renters said they were one or more months behind on their rent, and 28% were worried about being able to pay next month's rent.
  • 5% said they'd gotten an eviction notice or threat.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Small business Paycheck Protection Program to restart next week

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The next round of Paycheck Protection Program loans will open on Monday, albeit not for everyone.

Why it matters: As evidenced by this morning's bleak jobs report, many businesses continue to be battered by the surging pandemic.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Energy implications of Biden's latest Cabinet picks

Marty Walsh, Gina Raimondo, Merrick Garland (from L to R). Photos: Paul Morigi, Paul Marotta, and Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's final burst of Cabinet picks could have important roles to play in the new administration's climate change and energy agenda.

Driving the news: Biden plans to nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for Commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor, and Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Dominion sues Sidney Powell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $1.3 billion in damages against Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who has pushed unfounded conspiracy theories alleging that the company was involved in an international communist plot to rig the election against President Trump.

The big picture: Dominion alleges that Powell acted "in concert with allies and media outlets determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election—caused unprecedented harm." In an interview with the Axios Re:Cap podcast last week, Dominion CEO John Poulos did not rule out suing Trump himself.

