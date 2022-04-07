Evernow, a telehealth company focused on perimenopause and menopause, collected $28.5m from a cadre of venture capital firms, tech executives and celebrity backers.

Why it matters: A ton of funding has gone toward fertility in recent months, but very few companies are focused on supporting women's health once they've passed that (completely optional!) stage.

Details: Individual investors include SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell, Color CEO Othman Laraki, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Carla Harris and Cameron Diaz.

How it works: Potential users fill out a questionnaire to rule out medical issues that might interfere with treatment, and then San Francisco-based Evernow matches them with a clinician they can text and email with questions as symptoms change.

Yes, but: Evernow doesn't accept insurance, and its plans cost $75-$129 a month.

Evernow is filling a cash plus telehealth niche that's similar to Hims & Hers or Ro but specific to menopause, says women's health investor Leslie Schrock.

Get more details in Axios Pro Health Tech Deals.