A massive container ship stuck in the Chesapeake Bay for five weeks was finally refloated around 7 a.m. on Sunday, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The boat, ironically named Ever Forward, was the largest ship ever stuck in the Chesapeake.

The big picture: It was en route from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia when it took a wrong turn on March 13 and ran aground in shallow water while carrying thousands of containers of cargo.