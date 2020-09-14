1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The New Yorker's Evan Osnos on how his Biden biography came together

Mike Allen, author of AM

Cover: Simon & Schuster

The New Yorker's Evan Osnos will be out Oct. 27 (maybe sooner for preorders) with "Joe Biden," drawing on big profiles Evan wrote in 2014 and last month + shorter online pieces, all in this inviting frame from the prologue:

The circumstances of a life in full and a country in peril conspired to put Joe Biden at the center of an American reckoning ...
At the very moment that his country was lying spread-eagled before the eyes of the world, Biden had arrived at his season of history.

I asked Evan — a perceptive, mischievous writer — how it came together:

I first wrote about him when he visited Beijing in 2011. ... Biden made a point to eat at a local working-class restaurant near my house, throwing shade at Chinese leaders who were dealing with scandals about official privilege and corruption. As soon as Biden left town, Xi Jinping scrambled to go to a local dumpling place to show he was a man of the people.
That episode really piqued my interest, because Biden took an unusually personal approach to foreign affairs, as he does to domestic politics; he's always talking about trying to hear how the other side really thinks, not out of some gauzy belief that he can charm them, but out of a pragmatic desire to calculate their interests.

Osnos says he kept returning to Biden "simply because of the range and intensity of his experiences. I interviewed him four times between April 2014 and July 2020 — on Air Force Two, in the White House, and at his home during the pandemic."

Go deeper

Hans Nichols
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bernie Sanders urges Biden campaign to focus more on the economy

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging the Biden campaign to focus more on the economy and not “just go after Trump."

Why it matters: Sanders had been privately grousing about the Biden campaign and even urged the campaign to “intensify its focus on pocketbook issues and appeals to liberal voters,” according to a Washington Post story that popped on Saturday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's econ warriors

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden is seeding his advisory boards and transition team with center-left economists and Black and Hispanic leaders as he prepares to confront income inequality and racial disparities exacerbated by the pandemic.

Why it matters: The Democratic nominee is signaling that if he wins in November, his administration may pivot away from the pro-Wall Street sentiment that pervades not just Trump's White House, but also reigned in Bill Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s administrations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden pledges complete health transparency if elected

Joe Biden promised in an interview with CNN that he will be "totally transparent" about all facets of his health if elected president.

Why it matters: Biden, who will be 78 in November, would be the oldest president in U.S. history. The Trump campaign has sought to cast doubt on Biden's mental faculties and physical fitness for office — attacks that the former vice president has frequently laughed off.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow