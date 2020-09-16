1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Eurozone economic sentiment rises to its highest in 16 years

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: ZEW; Chart: Axios Visuals

The September reading of the eurozone’s ZEW survey of economic growth expectations rose 10 points from August to 73.9, the highest level in 16 years.

By the numbers: The September reading of Germany’s ZEW survey also rose, hitting 77.4, which is up six points and about eight points higher than the estimate.

  • The survey results for the current situation was a full 15 points higher than the month before.
  • The index was last positive in June 2019.

What they're saying: “The ZEW Indicator has increased again, signalling that the experts continue to expect a noticeable recovery of the German economy,” said ZEW president Achim Wambach.

  • “Stalled Brexit talks and rising COVID-19 cases could not dampen the positive mood.”

Kate Nocera
20 hours ago - World

America's global reputation has plummeted in the COVID era

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. has suffered a steep decline in its global image and reputation in the aftermath of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey from the Pew Research Center shows.

The big picture: Since the start of the Trump administration in 2017, the global view of the U.S. has steadily declined. However, positive views of the U.S. are now at record lows according to Pew, and in none of the 13 countries surveyed "do more than a fifth think the U.S. has done at least a somewhat good job dealing with the virus."

Ben Geman, author of Generate
17 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The case for energy tech investment

Reproduced from Columbia's Center on Global Energy Policy; Note: The budget for FY21 is not yet finalized. Budgets for FY22-FY26 are the author's proposed funding; Chart: Axios Visuals 

A pair of new reports argue for greatly expanding American research and development into climate-friendly energy tech at a time when the political terrain for big spending increases could soon become more fertile.

Why it matters: Joe Biden is vowing a major investment push if elected and the report could influence the scope and specifics of those research, development and demonstration plans.

Fadel Allassan
35 mins ago - Sports

Big Ten to begin football season in October

An Ohio State-Rutgers football game in 2016. Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Big Ten announced Wednesday that it will begin its football season during the weekend of Oct. 23-24, backed by daily coronavirus testing for all on-field personnel and enhanced cardiac screenings.

Why it matters: The conference was the first Power 5 league to postpone its 2020 fall sports seasons because of coronavirus concerns.

