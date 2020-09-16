Eurozone economic sentiment rises to its highest in 16 years

The September reading of the eurozone’s ZEW survey of economic growth expectations rose 10 points from August to 73.9, the highest level in 16 years.

By the numbers: The September reading of Germany’s ZEW survey also rose, hitting 77.4, which is up six points and about eight points higher than the estimate.

The survey results for the current situation was a full 15 points higher than the month before.

The index was last positive in June 2019.

What they're saying: “The ZEW Indicator has increased again, signalling that the experts continue to expect a noticeable recovery of the German economy,” said ZEW president Achim Wambach.