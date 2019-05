Greens — whose agenda, to be sure, extends well beyond the environment — gained 17 seats to reach 69.

Liberal parties, which also favor strong actions on climate, gained ground as well.

Why it matters: Europe's coalition politics mean that the results give the climate-focused Greens a stronger hand, even though they remain just a small slice of Parliament.

It's also a sign that climate change is getting more political emphasis in some parts of the world.

High-profile climate protests inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg have led some to conclude there was a pro-climate "Greta effect" at the polls.

But, but, but: Translating voter sentiment into policy is a tricky thing, as French President Emmanuel Macron has seen with the "yellow vest" protests that led him to back off higher motor fuel prices.

What's next: "Leaders of the pan-European Green alliance projected said their support will not come cheap," Reuters points out, adding that the Greens in Parliament will "seek written commitments on climate action."

As AP notes, Greens have endorsed calls for the EU to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

