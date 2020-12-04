Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Ski resorts stay closed in most of Europe, but not in Switzerland

Dave Lawler, author of World

Empty slopes on the Zugspitze. Photo: Angelika Warmuth/picture alliance via Getty Images

France and Italy are keeping ski resorts closed through the holidays, but Switzerland's share of the Alps is already open.

Driving the news: French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced random border checks to keep French skiers from hitting the Swiss slopes and returning to France. Germany has called for EU-wide closures of ski resorts until Jan. 10.

Flashback: Some of Europe's earliest outbreaks were traced back to ski resorts like Ischgl in Austria, where skiers from around the world caught the virus and brought it home with them.

  • The WHO says the concern isn't skiing itself, but crowded lodges, lifts, shuttles and airports.

Where things stand: Countries like Austria would take a massive economic hit if resorts were forced to close. Austria's government currently plans to start the ski season on Dec. 24, and it's said it will demand compensation if any EU-wide closures come into effect.

  • Switzerland isn't in the EU and plans to keep its lifts running. So far, resorts report that most of the skiers are Swiss.

44 mins ago - World

Venezuela's predictable elections herald an uncertain future

The watchful eyes of Hugo Chávez on an election poster in Caracas. Photo: Cristian Hernandez/AFP via Getty

Venezuelans will go to the polls on Sunday, Nicolás Maduro will complete his takeover of the last opposition-held body, and much of the world will refuse to recognize the results.

The big picture: The U.S. and dozens of other countries have backed an opposition boycott of the National Assembly elections on the grounds that — given Maduro's tactics (like tying jobs and welfare benefits to voting), track record, and control of the National Electoral Council — they will be neither free nor fair.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden plans to ask public to wear masks for first 100 days in office.
  2. Health: Study: Increased COVID-19 testing can reduce transmission — Hospitalizations top 100,000 for the first time.
  3. Vaccine: What COVID-19 vaccine trials still need to do — Obama, Bush and Clinton willing to take vaccine in public —WSJ: Pfizer expects to ship half as many COVID vaccines as planned in 2020.
  4. Sports: Tokyo Olympics weighs health tracking app in order to allow fan attendance.
  5. World: Azar's UN remarks to take aim at China.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Faces of COVID creator on telling the stories of those we've lost.
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden plans to ask public to wear masks for first 100 days in office

Joe Biden. Photo: Mark Makela/Gettu Images

President-elect Joe Biden told CNN on Thursday that he plans to ask the American public to wear face masks for the first 100 days of his presidency.

The big picture: Biden also stated he has asked NIAID director Anthony Fauci to stay on in his current role, serve as a chief medical adviser and be part of his COVID-19 response team when he takes office early next year.

