Europe heads back into lockdown

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

A worker packs away awnings outside a cafe in London. Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

A slew of European countries have announced new lockdowns over the last week in response to uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

Between the lines: Many of these countries are facing the threat of overrun health care systems in the near-term future and, potentially, harrowing decisions about how to ration care, the Washington Post reports.

  • "An exponential phenomenon starts with very small numbers, and it is not tangible for weeks and weeks and weeks for people out there," Emmanuel André, a leading Belgian virologist, told the Post. "If you look at the numbers, you have very strong indicators early on that things are going wrong, but it is only at the very end that things explode."

What we're watching: The U.S. is on a similarly dire trajectory, although it's unclear how we'll respond.

Driving the news: A new national lockdown will be imposed in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Saturday, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country topped 1 million.

  • Austria announced a four-week nighttime curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants as another surge of coronavirus infections strains the country's health care system, according to Reuters.
  • Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said over the weekend that most of the country will resume a coronavirus lockdown starting Tuesday, including closing restaurants, bars, cafes, movie theaters and gyms, AP reports.
  • Belgium began enforcing a strict lockdown yesterday amid rising coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and a surge of deaths.

Orion Rummler
15 hours ago - Health

Police break up two New York Halloween parties that drew nearly 1,000 people

Revelers in the East Village on Oct. 31. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

New York City authorities broke up two warehouse Halloween parties over the weekend and charged 28 people over the events — including for violating health codes, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Although New York coronavirus cases are still vastly below their summer and spring levels, infections are rising across the country. Earlier in October, the state reported the most coronavirus cases since May.

Orion Rummler
Updated 17 hours ago - Health

18 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

18 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP) and state health departments. Nine states surpassed records from the previous week.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations are climbing in nearly all of these states. Nationwide case growth is outpacing testing. As Election Day approaches, the number of states breaking COVID infection records each week has returned to levels seen this summer.

Maria Arias
20 hours ago - Health

Former FDA head: Thanksgiving will be a COVID "inflection point"

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who served under President Trump, said on "Face the Nation" Sunday that his "view is the inflection point will be Thanksgiving" on the coronavirus as the virus has surged through out the country.

Why it matters: President Trump insists that the country is turning the corner in response to the pandemic, yet the number of cases keeps rising nationwide.

